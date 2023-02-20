Man who discovered Christian Atsu speaks after the mortal remains of the late footballer arrived in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians and football lovers across the world are still broken-hearted following the sad demise of the philanthropic Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu in Turkey.

Christian Astu body was pulled out of the rubble in the early hours of yesterday after been lost for almost 12 days following the earthquake that happened in Turkey few weeks ago.

The mortal remains of the Ghanaian professional footballer who primarily played as a winger arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19 2023.

The body of the former Black Stars winger was conveyed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul in a coffin draped in the national flag.

On its arrival at KIA, the corpse was received by the Ghana Armed Forces (GFA), accompanied by the Tsawam family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, led the government delegation to receive the mortal remains.

A short ceremony was held at the venue before it was moved into a waiting hearse.

It is gathered that the remains will be taken to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation awaiting further funeral arraignments by the family.

At Kotoka International Airport, the man who discovered the late Black Star player, Abdul Yartey (President of Cheetah FC) shared a few memories and the journey of how he met the young talent who later became the global star.

Abdul Yartey (President of Cheetah FC) revealed in the interview when the mortal remains touched down that his heart stopped beating for seconds when he heard the news of Atus’s passing.

