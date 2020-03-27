- Advertisement -

There is sad news of a man who has made a shocking discovery about two of his 3 children that have left him in tears and threatening to kill himself.

According to a Twitter user who shared the news, she is neighbors with the married couple and they have 3 children together.

SEE ALSO: Strange: Here’s all you need to know about the miracle hair in everyone’s bible that can cure Coronavirus (See)

The first two children are 24 and 20 years respectively. They are schooling In Canada. The last child, a girl is 12 years old and she with the parents.

The man has just found out the first two children he adores soo much and has sent to Canada to study are not his biological children as he always thought they were.

Armed with enough proof that the children are not his, he confronted the wife and she confessed they are not his children.

SEE ALSO: Second video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend in his bed whiles his wife is in Spain hit online (Watch)

It turned out the children are for his ex-boyfriend. Whiles the man thought he had married a loyal woman, she was still sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.

She got pregnant with both children and as aspected, she gave the pregnancy to her husband.

Now, the man has been crying and threatening suicide since he found out. The Twitter user recounted the heartbreaking situation.

SEE ALSO: Obinim reacts to Ken Agyapong’s leaked videos- Reveals identities of the girls in her bedroom (Video)

She tweeted:

“There is a serious fight going on in my area this morning, and from what I heard the husband is just finding out he’s not the father of his first and second-born.

They are for the wife ex, the firstborn is 23 and the second born is 20, They are both schooling in Canada, and he is the one sponsoring everything, only for him to find out today that his only child is the last born, she’s 12 years old. The man is crying and saying he wants to kill himself Loudly crying.”

SEE ALSO: 4 Unseen Photos of Angel Obinim’s girlfriend, Lovia which really captures her beauty (SEE)

Life is not fair!