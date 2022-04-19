type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan disguises himself as a hookup girl, gives head to men at...
News

Man disguises himself as a hookup girl, gives head to men at Accra club

By Albert
Man disguises himself as a hookup girl, gives head to men at Accra club
- Advertisement -

A gentleman’s corny schemes have been uncovered after he had disguised himself as a woman.

He purposefully dressed as a lady and went to an Accra club. The men booked him and also allowed him to give them blowjob.

With a wig and an ass-pad, the gentleman was able to beat the protocol and was almost never suspected by the men at the club.

No sooner had the man played with the manhood of the men than they realized he was a man who had dressed as a hookup girl in order to make money for the night.

Nobody identified him until he was done with the act. The distraught men took him into their car, punched him a couple of times and drove him off.

His adornments which gave him an unsuspecting girlish look were taken off.

Check Out Video Below:

He was subsequently taken to the police station where he was kept.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 19, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News