Trouble seems to be looming for Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui as a businessman has dragged them to court over their newly built plush home at East Legon Hills, Santeo.

Recall that in November last year the musician and his serial entrepreneur wife held a housewarming party to usher themselves into their 4-bedroom luxury residence with a swimming pool that has been personalized with their daughter’s name, Island.

The couple bragged about building the house in five months for their daughter and hinted at building a second one for their next child.

But in a shocking twist of event, the businessman named Bobby Yawson has disclosed that he is the real owner of the beautiful house Medikal and Fella claim to own.

He narrated to blogger Attractive Mustapha, known in real life as Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, that he bought two separate lands from the Sinare family which includes the one that is currently being occupied by Medikal.

He claims to have started building on the land but traveled abroad for a while which slowed the project for some time.

Bobby Yawson further explained that a concerned neighbour called to inform him while he was out of the country that someone had broken part of his uncompleted house and that the person is rebuilding his own plan on his land.

According to him, he returned from abroad and reported the issue to the Greater Accra Regional Police and by the time they finished investigating the issue in six months, Medikal had completed the house.

“Information I picked revealed that one Rahim whose mother is part of the Sinare family gave my uncompleted house to Medikal,” he’s quoted to have said.

The issue is at the land court two, I trust the police system so I do not intend to use my own means.”

In regards to the reliefs he is currently seeking from the court, he wants a hundred thousand Ghana Cedis compensation because Medikal has already completed the house and occupied it while the second land that has not yet been occupied must be returned to him.