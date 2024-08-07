type here...
Man dresses like a lady to go out with his dad who failed to take care of him

By Qwame Benedict
A father has been taught one hard lesson in life and we believe he wouldn’t make such a mistake again or in his next life if he believes in reincarnation.

The father according to the source, has failed to take care of his children and rather spends the money on young girls he sees in town.

One day he met a lady in town and started spending money on her in an attempt to sleep with her but all efforts to get the lady into his bed failed.

He then started to find ways of getting his newfound girlfriend into his bed and employed the service of a vlogger but got the shock of his life when the lady turned out to be a man.

To make matters worse, he discovered that the lady who was enjoying his money was his son disguised as a lady.

According to the guy, he decided to do that for his father because his father despite having money failed to take care of them and this has left them struggling.

The source also revealed that when the man discovered this trick, he had already spent over 200k on him.

