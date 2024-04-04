Man drinks poison in the presence of his friends to impress them; dies on the spot [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

It’s astonishing how some individuals strive to assert their ‘power’ or seek admiration and fear within their social circles.

One tragic incident highlights this drive for recognition, where a man lost his life while attempting to demonstrate his bravado among his friends.

In a video circulating online, the man can be seen consuming a bottle of what is suspected to be poison, cheered on by his friends.

Tragically, after ingesting the unknown substance, he collapsed and passed away.

The very friends he was trying to impress hastily buried him on the same day, marking a sad end to a misguided attempt to prove oneself.

Check out the video below