Man dumps girlfriend for not supporting Sarkodie, Sarkodie reacts
Man dumps girlfriend for not supporting Sarkodie, Sarkodie reacts

By Albert
A Ghanaian man has stated his girlfriend’s refusal to support rapper Sarkodie as his reason for breaking up with her.

As a staunch fan of Sarkodie, the gentleman could not accept the individual preferences of his girlfriend and had to part ways with her.

In a tweet which has got Sarkodie to react, Elikem wrote:

“Broke up with her because she does not support Sarkodie”

Meanwhile, commentators agreed with his decision as they hailed him for dumping his girlfriend who does not and would not support rapper Sarkodie.

Boakye wrote: My ex too hate Sark all bcos )y3 guy guy, I can’t even think far.

