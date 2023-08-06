Man dumps pregnant girlfriend after discovering that he has 4 kids with 4 different fathers

- Advertisement -

A 22-year-old lady named Josephine has tearfully opened up about how her boyfriend abruptly ended their relationship upon discovering that she already has 4 children with different fathers.



Josephine’s account highlighted her past interactions with a truck driver whom she believed was the man who would stand by her through thick and thin.

She recounted how the truck driver had persistently suggested having a child together, a proposition she had initially declined.



However, months ago, he changed her life by offering her a substantial sum of money, which led Josephine to believe that he was committed to a serious and lasting relationship.

Hopes were raised even higher when Josephine became pregnant with twins. Fearing the potential impact of her past on their relationship, Josephine eventually mustered the courage to disclose the existence of her four other children by different fathers.

This revelation, however, triggered an unexpected and painful response from her boyfriend.

Upon learning about Josephine’s previous pregnancies and her existing children – an 8-year-old girl and boys aged 7, 4, and 3 – the boyfriend’s excitement swiftly turned into anger and disappointment.

Their confrontation reportedly escalated, with hurtful words exchanged. The boyfriend criticized Josephine for her past decisions and labelled her with derogatory terms, leaving her feeling broken and rejected.

The situation worsened as the boyfriend cut off all communication with Josephine, blocking her on various social media platforms and refusing to answer her calls.

In her words;

“I am a 22 year old female. I have 4 kids. 3 boys and 1 girl. Girl is 8 years and boys are 7, 4 and 3. I am 6 months pregnant with twins. Problem is they all have different fathers. Now two years ago I thought I have someone who will marry me a truck driver. He tempted me so many times saying he want us to have a baby and I refused.”

“So months ago he did wonders for me. Giving me R3000. So I thought this is the guy. I thought he was the guy because it was the first time a guy gave me so much money. He promised to marry me once we had children. Now the issue here admin is I never tell him I had four children already. So I stopped preventing because I thought his intentions were real deal.

“Now since I told him I was pregnant he got excited and gave me a lot of money. Then I conceded I have to tell this guy I have four other kids. I than confronted him and let him know. That’s when he started shouting at me. He told me how do I explain four kids at 22 years. I told him that I am human and I have mistakes he said I am a bitch.

“He said I am old than a second hand but I said but you always said I am very sexy. You even said my body is very curvy, you never tasted that I am older that a second hand. Now he left me. He does not answer my calls. He even blocked me everywhere on socials. I am so stressed and sad. My kids can see that I am worried. I am even worried about my twins. I need to help myself and forget about this man but now I can’t. Help me guys”

