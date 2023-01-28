- Advertisement -

Some people are very ungrateful and wicked at the same time. How can you dump a lady who went against all odds to get you a high-paying job?

A man on Twitter believed to be working in the health industry has shared a story of how a young lady got used and dumped despite having a good heart.

READ ALSO: My boyfriend takes my used sanitary pad at the end of every month with the promise of we becoming rich

As narrated by the man on Twitter, this guy was working at a very low-paying company and it was through his ex-girlfriend that he got a slot to work at his current high-paying job.

Just months after working at his new company which pays him much well compared to his old job, he dumped his serious girlfriend to marry someone else.

He wrote;

“A lady sent me a DM late last year, asking me to help her look for a job for her boyfriend who’s a pharmacist because they owe him his salary and underpay him at the company where he works in Lagos. She DMd me today to say that he got married to someone else last week.”

A lady sent me a DM late last year, asking me to help her look for a job for her boyfriend who’s a pharmacist because they owe him his salary and underpay him at the company where he works in lagos. She DMd me today to say that he got married to someone else last week.? — Pharaoh?????? (@MrMekzy_) January 26, 2023

Tweeps who have come across this story are cursing the man for having such a cold heart.

Some have even predicted that he will get sacked from his new job and go broke since he has decided to pay good with evil.

A lot of women have supported their men through thick and thin yet they choose someone else over them.

My prayer to women who fall into this category is i pray you heal. — DEE ? (@Olami_deeEbony) January 26, 2023

The signs are always there,people tell on themselves you just have to pay attention — Favour Ij Ebiriekwe?? (@FavourIje) January 26, 2023

Later prrson go kan say make i no check my partner phone, wo i dy check mail sef, sha fear anybody abeg and pray make you no be substitute wey u dy think say u be first 11, at the same time, watch and shadow — Faari Sikiru Opeyemi (@FaariOpeyemi) January 26, 2023

This explains why some females keep More than a partner Just so Incase they have a back up so also explains why some ladies will never date someone they will start from scratch with because it's no guarantee when things get better the Guy will marry you. Respect people's choices — Godsluv??T. Arachie (@ArachieT) January 26, 2023

READ ALSO: UPSA Lady shuns longtime boyfriend for a final year student who owns a Benz