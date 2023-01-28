type here...
Man dumps serious girlfriend who got him a good-paying job to marry someone else

By Armani Brooklyn
Some people are very ungrateful and wicked at the same time. How can you dump a lady who went against all odds to get you a high-paying job?

A man on Twitter believed to be working in the health industry has shared a story of how a young lady got used and dumped despite having a good heart.

As narrated by the man on Twitter, this guy was working at a very low-paying company and it was through his ex-girlfriend that he got a slot to work at his current high-paying job.

Just months after working at his new company which pays him much well compared to his old job, he dumped his serious girlfriend to marry someone else.

He wrote;

“A lady sent me a DM late last year, asking me to help her look for a job for her boyfriend who’s a pharmacist because they owe him his salary and underpay him at the company where he works in Lagos. She DMd me today to say that he got married to someone else last week.”

Tweeps who have come across this story are cursing the man for having such a cold heart.

Some have even predicted that he will get sacked from his new job and go broke since he has decided to pay good with evil.

    Source:Ghpage

