Man electrocuted to death after climbing an electric pole to fix an NPP flag (video)

In yet another sad video, a young man has been electrocuted to death after climbing an electric pole to fix his party’s (NPP) flag.

The yet to be identified party faithful in the video is seen hanging on the pole dead.

Apparently, he would remove the NDC’s flag and fix the NPP but unfortunately met his untimely death after the high current pole shocked him till he passed on.

An eyewitness report noted that the deceased was cautioned to be careful with mounting the flag on the pole, but he paid no heed hence meeting his death.

The voice-over in the video expressed his shock at how some youths in the country trade their life for a political party they support.