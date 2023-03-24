type here...
Man ends up with bleached manhood after using enlargement cream he bought online
Man ends up with bleached manhood after using enlargement cream he bought online

By Armani Brooklyn
Man ends up with bleached manhood after using enlargement cream he bought online
A Nigerian man has reportedly ended up with a bleached penis after using an enlargement cream he bought on social media.

Popular doctor and Twitter influencer, Chinonso Egemba, also known as Aproko doctor, relayed the incident on the microblogging platform.


He claimed the man purchased the penis enlargement cream from an Instagram vendor and applied it to his male member as directed, resulting in a bleached dick.

Aproko Doctor went on to warn men against purchasing such creams because they are fake and will only cause them harm.

He tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, March 22,

Someone bought a penis enlargement cream from an Instagram vendor and ended up bleaching his organ.

You people don’t use to hear word. Now black body, white peepee

Just so you know… Penis enlargement creams are a scam. You’re harming yourself instead and losing money.”

