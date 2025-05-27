Man engages with 7 year old girl, unalives and buries her under his bed

KENYA – Police have arrested a trolley pusher, Nick Macharia, for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, Tamara Blessing, in Nyeri town.

The suspect is accused of luring the girl to his rented house in the Kiawara slums, where he reportedly defiled and killed her.

He buried the body beneath his bed and then went to ask the girl’s mother about her whereabouts.

The deceased went missing around 6 pm on Saturday, while playing at the market where her mother, Susan Wanjiru, and grandmother, Jane Kabura, work as traders.

READ ALSO: Photos of Olorato Mongale

Her disappearance sparked a frantic four-day search, with family members and residents, including the suspect, combing the area in vain.

The breakthrough came on Sunday, when CCTV footage from a shop near the market revealed Tamara’s last moments.

The footage showed her walking alongside the suspect known locally as “Macha.”

Upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to his residence in the Witemere slums, located on the outskirts of the town.

In the gruesome discovery, officers found Tamara’s lifeless body stuffed in a gunny bag and buried beneath the bed.

The chilling revelation ignited outrage across the town as angry residents stormed the suspect’s home, expressing fury over what they described as a growing trend of child disappearances ending in murder

Residents carried the child’s body through the town to Nyeri Central police Station, where they clashed with officers while demanding to lynch the suspect.

READ ALSO: Lady reportedly unalived by guy he went on a date with