type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Man engages with 7 year old girl, unalives and buries her under his bed

By Armani Brooklyn
Nick Macharia

KENYA – Police have arrested a trolley pusher, Nick Macharia, for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, Tamara Blessing, in Nyeri town.

The suspect is accused of luring the girl to his rented house in the Kiawara slums, where he reportedly defiled and killed her.

He buried the body beneath his bed and then went to ask the girl’s mother about her whereabouts.

The deceased went missing around 6 pm on Saturday, while playing at the market where her mother, Susan Wanjiru, and grandmother, Jane Kabura, work as traders.

READ ALSO: Photos of Olorato Mongale

Her disappearance sparked a frantic four-day search, with family members and residents, including the suspect, combing the area in vain.

Nick Macharia

The breakthrough came on Sunday, when CCTV footage from a shop near the market revealed Tamara’s last moments.

The footage showed her walking alongside the suspect known locally as “Macha.”

Upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to his residence in the Witemere slums, located on the outskirts of the town.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In the gruesome discovery, officers found Tamara’s lifeless body stuffed in a gunny bag and buried beneath the bed.

The chilling revelation ignited outrage across the town as angry residents stormed the suspect’s home, expressing fury over what they described as a growing trend of child disappearances ending in murder

Residents carried the child’s body through the town to Nyeri Central police Station, where they clashed with officers while demanding to lynch the suspect.

READ ALSO: Lady reportedly unalived by guy he went on a date with

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Olorato Mongale

Photos of Olorato Mongale

Mr Bonez

Mr. BONEZ wins Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year at 2025 Foklex Media Awards

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Amaya and Steve

You will pay 2500 Cedis instantly if we catch you- DVLA boss threatens

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by his wife

Macron getting slapped by his wife Brigitte.
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways