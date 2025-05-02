Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

A Nigerian man has allegedly faked the death of his mother and used a fake obituary post to scam his schoolmates out of millions of naira.

The story was shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), where a post revealed the face of the individual, who is accused of committing the act to solicit money from his peers.

The post claims the man, identified as Adesanya Oluwatumilara, deceived his schoolmates by pretending his mother had passed away in order to defraud them, and is believed to be spending the money lavishly.

Accompanying the post, the social media user wrote,

“Adesanya Oluwatumilara, you are a bastard and bloody thief for faking your parent’s death to defraud millions of naira from your schoolmates and department guys. Same as using fake scholarship letters to deceive others. Never trust him! He is a bloody liar!”

A video was also shared, showing the man partying at a club, spraying cash and dancing happily.

As the post gained traction, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the alleged scam.

See some reactions below:

@ShigoBenson0: “This guy is in our man united group all hell don break lose for there.”

@A_RWAC: “If you try this with my mama, I go forget say we be brothers, na me go finish you.”

@A_RWAC: “Make the parents file restraining order or else this boy go Ki them for real, person wey don do obituary already.”

@KvngTRox: “You see person with that kind face u dey believe am!. The one wey be General Overseer wey get that kind face never prove to you say na scam all of them be?”

@AjanakuJeremiah: “Finally , they brought this guy matter to twitter. Niceeeee, he almost scammed me too, lol.”

@KushAlabi: “Since Nigeria reward evil doings this guy might be the next senator or president soon.”

@hardly1x1seen: “Lmao I remember when one guy for my department run this thing…me wey I get heart of stone, shishi I nor give am, I tell am to go meet him family members. Department people dey do child of God go contribute only to find out he’s lying.”

@jaypee33128408: “People with this kind mouth are criminals…I know one like that,he has same criminal attitude from secondary school.”

@C_CDon: “They need to watch him, he will kill the poor woman for rituals once he runs out of money again. A totally accursed brood, they need to sacrifice him to sango.”

ADESANYA OLUWATUMILARA, you are a BasTARD and BLOODY THIEF for FAKING your PARENT'S DEATH to defraud millions of naira from your school set mate and department guys.



Same as using fake scholarship letters to defraud people. Never take any words from him!!! He is a bloody liar!!! pic.twitter.com/yP7XMahpbt — Carbonate-Ion || GODFATHER OF MARKETING (@badru_lanrez) May 1, 2025

