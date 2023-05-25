- Advertisement -

A story of how a man and his wife had to be separated in a fierce fight over the head of a fish has been shared online by a young man who is a neighbour to the couple.

The story teller man who tweeted the incident said that his mother had to go separate the arguing married couple around two in the morning.

He said that the guy was upset with his wife because she had eaten the fish’s head while leaving him with the tail.

He tweeted: “If I told you my parents settled a coupes fight around 2 am, the origin being that she ate the head of fish before he returned from work and served him the Tail, would you believe?”

This is why I keep hammering on socialization. Cos there is no way hormones or perceived naturality was responsible for the importance a 40+ man places on the head of fish.”