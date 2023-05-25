type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan fights wife for eating the head of fish and leaving the...
Lifestyle

Man fights wife for eating the head of fish and leaving the tail for him

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
couple fighting
- Advertisement -

A story of how a man and his wife had to be separated in a fierce fight over the head of a fish has been shared online by a young man who is a neighbour to the couple.

The story teller man who tweeted the incident said that his mother had to go separate the arguing married couple around two in the morning.

He said that the guy was upset with his wife because she had eaten the fish’s head while leaving him with the tail.

He tweeted: “If I told you my parents settled a coupes fight around 2 am, the origin being that she ate the head of fish before he returned from work and served him the Tail, would you believe?”

This is why I keep hammering on socialization. Cos there is no way hormones or perceived naturality was responsible for the importance a 40+ man places on the head of fish.”

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 25, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News