Man filmed washing coconut in the gutter to later sell

A trending video on social media captures the moment a coconut seller was filmed washing coconuts inside a gutter before putting them up for sale.

The video was first shared in a video on TikTok, where the vendor was seen rinsing the coconuts in visibly contaminated gutter water on a street.

He then placed the wet coconuts back on display, ready to sell to unsuspecting buyers.

The man who witnessed the act confronted the vendor in frustration, calling out the unhygienic behavior.

In his words: “Aboki, why you dey do like this? You dey wash am for water, still give our people make them chop. You dey wash am for gutter, you come still go sell am to people for front.”

The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions online as many users took to the comment section to condemn the act and express concern over food safety practices.

See some reactions below:

Da_barry: “Apart from suya I no dey chop anything from Aboki ?.”

fizy131: “I go pour all of them nothing go happen imagine ?.”

Tiana V: “people wen dey buy all this things from aboki ,I swear I pity them. ?.”

Lill2chi?: “This people deserve to have their own country ?.”

Purified?: “The only thing I dey buy from aboki na, onions, suya, beans, yam,cabbage and the rest.”

Agada Bby??: “Watin pain me pass be say I buy coconut from Aboki yesterday ????????.”

Chinny: “The only thing I buy from aboki na, onions and beans.”

Richey Billz?: “only thing I fit buy from aboki na belt.”

EDO BOYYYY?: “Most Aboki self dem Dey pick their coconut from T junction …. Those coconut wey dem use do prayer.”

?Callmeenny?: “Jesus ooo,I just buy coconut from aboki dis evening ?.”

WATCH VIDEO:

