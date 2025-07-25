Man finds out he’s not the biological father of his 5 children

A Nigerian man has reportedly discovered via a DNA test that he is not the biological father of his five children after 15 years of marriage.

The shocking revelation was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user with the handle @BlessedGirl001.

According to her, the man had been married to his wife for 15 years, during which they had five children.

However, after conducting a DNA test, he allegedly found out that none of the children were biologically his.

She wrote: “A man just found out he’s not the biological father of his 5 children. This fraud is getting too much. 15 years of marriage you realized your children are not yours.”

She further advised men to consider conducting DNA tests, stating: “Hate me or not, if you like don’t do a DNA test. I’ll read your story online.”

Following the post, social media users trooped to the comment section to express shock, anger, and concern over the incident.

See some reactions below:

@primepmp: “This is sad, so sad. There should be a mandatory DNA before a new born leaves the hospital, I think it has to be a law.”

@CruiseOsimma: “I don’t understand ? Are you sure he’s fertile?? Wasn’t he sleeping with her?? Like this thing no dey make any sense to me.”

@jennife67763831: “Hmmmmmm 5 not even 1 some women sef God.”

SEE POST:

