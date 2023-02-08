- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man who’s also highly religious has taken to the internet to share his sad story which has strengthened the #fearwomen cliche.

According to this young man, prior to marrying his wife, she was a nursing student at Winneba College Of Health.

One day, she came home unannounced to complain to him that she has been rapped by robbers and gotten pregnant in the process.

Because he didn’t want her to be mocked and stigmatized by society, he decided to take full responsibility for the pregnancy and this cost him a lot because he was stripped of all his titles at church and was also forced to marry the young nursing student lady.

In midst of all these, he was dead broke and couldn’t fund their wedding all by himself hence he decided to take loans from his colleagues and the bank to finance their wedlock.

Fast forward, the day for the wedding was near and his wife proposed to him that he has one rich uncle at Winneba and she would like him to be the chairman for their wedding because he’s very kind and has helped her a lot.

Although he had his own plans, but he conformed to his wife’s request and her uncle was made to chair the wedding.

After their wedding, she later gave birth to a baby boy and because she was still in school, she had to take the baby along so that he could be breastfed.

One day his mother paid a surprise visit to his wife in school and shockingly, her son was called by a different name by her colleagues.

The disturbed mother became suspicious and hurriedly returned him to tell his son what she had witnessed.

After questioning the wife, she lied that her colleagues didn’t mean what they said, and they were only mocking their son because he resembles a guy in ther class.

He was still not convinced enough and did his own investigations only to find out the chairman of their wedding isn’t his wife’s uncle but rather his sugar daddy and he was the biological father of the boy.

