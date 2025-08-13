type here...
News

Man flees after being nabbed with a married woman

By Armani Brooklyn
Man running in a blanket

A trending video on social media shows the dramatic moment a young man fled for his life while covered in a blanket.

In the footage, the unidentified man is seen sprinting down a highway and desperately holding the blanket around himself running to safety.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

According to commentary surrounding the viral clip, the man was caught in the middle of an adult encounter with a married woman.

Man running in a blanket

Trouble struck when the woman’s husband reportedly walked in on them.

Fearing the worst, the young man abandoned his clothes and dashed out of the scene, using the blanket as his only cover.

The hilarious yet scandalous escape has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many making light of the incident while others weighed in on the moral lesson behind it.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Gateway Polytechnic

VIDEO: 5 perish as students bet to race against each other

Prophet Roja John Mahama

“I want to see President Mahama” – Prophet Roja

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
24.1 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 5 perish as students bet to race against each other

Gateway Polytechnic

Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

Photos of Michael Kwesi Ofori

Michael Kwesi Ofori

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways