type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan flexes as he cuts birthday cake with iPhone 13 Pro Max...
Lifestyle

Man flexes as he cuts birthday cake with iPhone 13 Pro Max [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
man cuts birthday cake with iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Advertisement -

The things people occasionally do on the internet just to get into the trends sometimes exceed human comprehension and evoke questions about their sanity.

A young Ghanaian man marked his birthday a few days ago and hosted a grand party as part of the celebration.

However, the highlight of the night was when he used an iPhone 13 Pro Max to cut the birthday cake, instead of a knife intended for such purposes.

Watch to see how the celebrant cut his birthday cake

Apparently, this insane flex of financial muscle did not impress many Ghanaians, some of who mocked the young man’s uncouth act

The footage rather elicited trolls from social media users who have come into contact with it after it went viral.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 30, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News