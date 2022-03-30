- Advertisement -

The things people occasionally do on the internet just to get into the trends sometimes exceed human comprehension and evoke questions about their sanity.

A young Ghanaian man marked his birthday a few days ago and hosted a grand party as part of the celebration.

However, the highlight of the night was when he used an iPhone 13 Pro Max to cut the birthday cake, instead of a knife intended for such purposes.

Watch to see how the celebrant cut his birthday cake

Apparently, this insane flex of financial muscle did not impress many Ghanaians, some of who mocked the young man’s uncouth act

The footage rather elicited trolls from social media users who have come into contact with it after it went viral.