Footage capturing the moment a man took matters into his own hands to discipline a scantily dressed woman on the streets has gone viral on social media.

The man who’s a popular comedian and content creator in Nigeria was spotted on a moving motorbike when he stopped to address the woman going her way on foot.

Clad in an orange matching outfit, the woman’s blouse exposed most parts of her breasts and cleavage, while her mini skirt fell just below her butts.

The man approached and instructed her to return home and change into more decent clothes but she proved defiant at first and landed a slap on his face.

After some minutes of contention, he drew a whip and flogged the unidentified lady like a secondary school student before she obliged.

The video has stoked mixed reactions on social media as users have been divided in opinions.

Some have expressed outrage and condemned the man for what they describe as an assault and infringement on the woman’s rights.

Others have also lauded him for taking the initiative to clean up the streets of inappropriately dressed women showcasing their bodies to attract men.

Below are some comments in reaction to the video

Yungmania: This is harassment if you are supporting the guy then something is wrong with you

Yahya: I wish Nigeria is full of youths like this, I like this guy for real

Queen: I don’t understand why he’s flogging her? Is he her elder brother or boyfriend or father?

Momo: I find this video distasteful and disturbing. I pray he meets a very violet woman someday. Nonsense!!!

Emenike: Lol, Bro I rather mind my own business bro as far as she no be my sis or babe I’m good

Isaac: The society is now allowing rubbish all in disguise of it’s their life mind your business..

Utch: In as much he acted inappropriately, but ladies try get car if you have to dress in a certain way.