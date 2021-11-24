type here...
Volta Region: Man found dead in a manhole with head and arms cut off – Photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
A piece of sad news received from Bator indicates a man believed to be 55-years-old has been found in a manhole dead with his head and arms chopped off.

Battor Dugame is the capital of the North Tongu District, which is one of the districts of the Volta Region.

The deceased is identified as Cephas Kporku is a corn mill and lotto operator. Before his death sources say the deceased on Saturday, November 20, 2021, picked a fight with one Tetteh Ofori.

In the heat of the fight, Mr Tetteh who is now the suspect threatened to kill the deceased(Cephas) if he dares to come near his residence (house) again.

According to Intel, the suspect has since been picked up by the police and is assisting in investigations.

It continues that upon the suspect’s arrest, drops of blood were spotted from his room leading to the said manhole where the deceased was.

Graphic Photo Below

Source:GHPAGE

