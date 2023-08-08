Man fumes over heavy load given to young girl to carry on her head (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a recent video that surfaced online, an unidentified man captured a scene where a little girl was seen carrying a heavy load on her head while a grown woman calmly walked beside her.

The girl wore a red cloth, and the woman was in native attire. The man behind the camera voiced his disapproval, claiming that the woman placed the big load on the girl’s head without considering its weight.

The identities of both the woman and the girl remain unknown, as well as the man who recorded the video.

The caption on the video read “Some women are very heartless” sparking various opinions from concerned individuals in the comment section.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

See some reactions below:

@Famousfame20: “Am not a prophet but I know say na Igbo woman be dis. too painful.”

@JohnsonElo74605: “8 years I don day carry two bag water for head, Still pushing.”

@ayomideakintond: “Why is he walking behind recording them. Will it kill him to help the small girl. Since women are wicked be the nice man. This is just hypocrisy and clout chasing.”

@MadubuikeP: “Some women can be very heartless. Many Igbo women have a strong calling for this kind of callousness on their maids.”

@KingNedum1: “I hate it when grown adults gossip. Why can’t you confront the lady immediately. You’re there gossiping with your friend and videoing them so we can join you in the gossip.”