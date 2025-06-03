Man gets disciplined for smoking and pooping inside Achimota Forest

A disturbing video that has surfaced online shows a man being publicly punished by individuals believed to be officers of the Forestry Commission after he was caught smoking and defecating inside the Achimota Forest Reserve.

In the viral footage, the man who can be seen in handcuffs was made to squat and read aloud signposts warning against such conduct in the forest.

Despite his tearful pleas for forgiveness, he was repeatedly lashed with a tall stick by the officers.

The video has since drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Many netizens have questioned both the man’s actions and the response of the supposed Forestry officers.

While some users have commended the act as a bold attempt to deter defaulters, others have condemned the use of physical punishment and public shaming, labelling it a violation of human rights.

