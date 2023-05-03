- Advertisement -

A story of how a man ended up in a hospital where his wife works after he reportedly suffered a severe heart attack while at his side chick home has been shared online.

The critical yet hilarious account was shared by an American woman known simply as Linda, who happens to be the wife in question.

According to Linda, her husband had suffered the attack after he had acid reflux and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Linda revealed that she had come across his name on the hospital records and read his report attached to his case file.

To her surprise, her husband listed his side chick as his wife and emergency contact.

All the while, he had no idea that his wife works in the facility.

However, two days after he was discharged, he went home and lied to his wife that he had been attacked by some robbers.

Read Linda’s narration below: “My husband almost died inside his side chick’s house in Maryland. He had acid reflux, and he was rushed to the hospital.

“He came home after 2 days to lie to me that robbers attacked him. He didn’t know they took him to the hospital where I work. His name popped up, and I read the report attached to his case file.

“The idiot put his side chick as his wife and emergency contact. When I got home, I asked him if the robber had given him acid reflux. He almost entered the ground.”