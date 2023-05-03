type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan hospitalised at wife's workplace after he nearly died of heart attack...
Lifestyle

Man hospitalised at wife’s workplace after he nearly died of heart attack at side chick’s house

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
man hospitalised
- Advertisement -

A story of how a man ended up in a hospital where his wife works after he reportedly suffered a severe heart attack while at his side chick home has been shared online.

The critical yet hilarious account was shared by an American woman known simply as Linda, who happens to be the wife in question.

According to Linda, her husband had suffered the attack after he had acid reflux and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Linda revealed that she had come across his name on the hospital records and read his report attached to his case file.

To her surprise, her husband listed his side chick as his wife and emergency contact.

All the while, he had no idea that his wife works in the facility.

However, two days after he was discharged, he went home and lied to his wife that he had been attacked by some robbers.

Read Linda’s narration below: “My husband almost died inside his side chick’s house in Maryland. He had acid reflux, and he was rushed to the hospital.

“He came home after 2 days to lie to me that robbers attacked him. He didn’t know they took him to the hospital where I work. His name popped up, and I read the report attached to his case file.

“The idiot put his side chick as his wife and emergency contact. When I got home, I asked him if the robber had given him acid reflux. He almost entered the ground.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 3, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News