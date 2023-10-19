Man gifts his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour (video)

A man has left many ladies grinning with envy after he gifted his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour.
The girlfriend took to social media to excitedly show off her new phones and share the circumstances surrounding why he bought her two phones.
According to @dr.lindahmuthoni, she was having a tough time choosing between the black and blue colours of the newly released device.
Instead of watching her struggle to make a decision, her boyfriend bought her two colors of the same phone with a handwritten note that stated she deserved both.
This gesture has left many ladies gushing over the lady’s luck in finding a considerate and wealthy partner, and wishing they were in her shoes.
Read some of the comments below,
@wanenakai wrote, “Mine would have bought me a phone case to switch colors ?”
@glow wrote, “I’m really praying 4 a man that will love me like this??”
@black_hijaby wrote, “Where do y’all find these type enhe???”
@annet wrote, “May we find men like this and may those trying hard be blessed???”
Wenddie King wrote, “Where should i face when praying please tell me, i think I’m doing wrong”