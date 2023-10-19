type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan gifts his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on...
News

Man gifts his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour (video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man gifts his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour (video)
- Advertisement -

A man has left many ladies grinning with envy after he gifted his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour.

The girlfriend took to social media to excitedly show off her new phones and share the circumstances surrounding why he bought her two phones.


According to @dr.lindahmuthoni, she was having a tough time choosing between the black and blue colours of the newly released device.

Instead of watching her struggle to make a decision, her boyfriend bought her two colors of the same phone with a handwritten note that stated she deserved both.


This gesture has left many ladies gushing over the lady’s luck in finding a considerate and wealthy partner, and wishing they were in her shoes.

Man gifts his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour (video)

Read some of the comments below,

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

@wanenakai wrote, “Mine would have bought me a phone case to switch colors ?”

@glow wrote, “I’m really praying 4 a man that will love me like this??”

@black_hijaby wrote, “Where do y’all find these type enhe???”

@annet wrote, “May we find men like this and may those trying hard be blessed???”

Wenddie King wrote, “Where should i face when praying please tell me, i think I’m doing wrong”

Man gifts his girlfriend two iPhone 15 because she couldn’t decide on a colour (video)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
70 %
2.1mph
45 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways