- Advertisement -

Police have arrested two men for slapping the President of France Emmanuel Macron in the face while he was greeting protestors.

This incident happened while the president visited a school in Southeast France after he lifted restrictions on indoor dining.

In the video, Emmanuel Macron could be seen walking towards a crowd of people who were behind a metal barrier.

The French President reached out to greet the closest person in the crowd who was in a green T-shirt.

The man then delivered a hefty slap on the French President’s face after shouting ‘Down with Macronia’ in French.

The president’s security then hurriedly whisked Emmanuel Macron away from the crowd and pulled the man to the ground.

Watch the video below;

The identity of the man who slapped the President and his motive behind the attack is currently not known.

The suspects are currently in police custody and the case is under investigation.