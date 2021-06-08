type here...
GhPageNewsWorldMan gives French President Emmanuel Macron hefty slap in public
NewsWorld

Man gives French President Emmanuel Macron hefty slap in public

By Lizbeth Brown
Emmanuel Macron
- Advertisement -

Police have arrested two men for slapping the President of France Emmanuel Macron in the face while he was greeting protestors.

This incident happened while the president visited a school in Southeast France after he lifted restrictions on indoor dining.

In the video, Emmanuel Macron could be seen walking towards a crowd of people who were behind a metal barrier.

The French President reached out to greet the closest person in the crowd who was in a green T-shirt.

The man then delivered a hefty slap on the French President’s face after shouting ‘Down with Macronia’ in French.

The president’s security then hurriedly whisked Emmanuel Macron away from the crowd and pulled the man to the ground.

Watch the video below;

The identity of the man who slapped the President and his motive behind the attack is currently not known.

The suspects are currently in police custody and the case is under investigation.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News