Man goes mad abroad as he tries to fly back to Ghana to inspect his building project

By Qwame Benedict
A video of a Ghanaian man is trending online after he went mad at the airport en route to Ghana to check his building project.

According to a source, the man based in Amsterdam has been sending money home over the years for his uncle to build him a house.

It continued that the man recently had a conversation with his uncle about his plan to come home to inspect the project in the coming days.

He was dropped off at the airport by some friends but before he could enter the airport to go through the departure procedure, he just went mad and started removing all his clothes leaving him naked at the airport.

The airport police had to rush to his side to restrain him from doing anything silly at the airport.

Another Ghanaian who had earlier spoken to the man at the airport reached out to him asking him to relax as the police tried to arrest and handcuff him.

The now insane man was shouting and asking about his building only for the other Ghanaian to tell him he believed someone back home had done something to him to prevent him from coming home.

Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
Source:GhPage

