Man goes to destroy the shop he bought for his girlfriend two years after she broke his heart

After two years, the man is perturbed about the broken heart his girlfriend gave him, and as a result, he has gone berserk.

It is noted that, the young man and the lady were in a serious relationship that aimed at leading to marriage.

As a result of his motive of leading the girlfriend to the altar should things become better, the man decided to help the girlfriend become a better version of herself.

Per the information, about the numerous helping hands the young man gave his then girlfriend, he willingly established a shop for her, so that she wouldn’t end up depending on alms for survival.

However, due to reasons best known to the duo, they had to go their separate ways, and it is yet to be uncovered whether they came to a consensus.

After two years, reflecting on the broken heart the girlfriend gave him, the young man has gone to destroy the shop the lady acquired through him.