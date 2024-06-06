Man goes viral as he prepares to marry two women on the same day

A Nigerian man identified as Prince Okebulu Ndukwo Nkobi, is set to marry two women, Nnenna Okeke and Aluba Itum Kalu, on the same day.

Facebook user, MC Clockwise, shared their wedding invitation on Friday, October 6, 2023, and sparked reactions.

According to the wedding invitation, the polygamous couple would tie the knot on Saturday, June, 9, 2024.

As reported, the two traditional weddings would be held in different compounds on the same day.

A photo of the couple and their IV got many people talking.

Okafor Mang said: “Onwa mu ife abukwani nmeri wo! I thought this was all cruise? “LMAO. “Traditional marriage same day, different compounds?? “The third Abiriba man to achieve this feat. “Em for put am for December make we come celebrate with am. “Oke ndi ikom!!!

Idongesit Udoh said: “I sincerely appreciate and congratulate the two ladies for their understanding. “May God bless their union.”

Mazi Diamond Kalu said: “I like the idea it will reduce the rate of single ladies in our community. “How wish every man would continue doing this. So that our ladies will still waste in their father and mother HouseRosemary Uka.

“This is the third person doing this. But come to think of it are they ladies happy doing this or is it that they don’t have a choice? Maybe it will become a tradition in the future.”

Nnenna Blessing said: “Is it that husband is scarce in Abiriba that will make a young lady to accept this? Well to my understanding only the women that don’t know their worth will accept this. I don’t like the idea of marrying two wives on the same day.”

