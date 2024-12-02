Man goes viral for beaating two police officers

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
A viral video that has taken over social media trends shows a man fighting two police officers.

As seen in the circulating clip, the well-built man tried restraining himself from the attacks of the police officers but was forced to land some heavy slaps on them.

Commentary surrounding the video has it that the police officers stopped the man for committing a traffic offence.

But he insisted otherwise, which raised a heated conversation between him and the police officers that later turned into blows.

