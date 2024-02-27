Man goes viral for marrying two ladies on the same day (Video)

- Advertisement -

A trending video from a wedding ceremony that has stirred reactions online shows the moment a man exchanged marital vows with two women at the same time

The video was first shared on Tiktok by nora_empire1 who revealed that she was a guest at the wedding.

The lady revealed that the event was held at Abraka, Delta State (Nigeria).

In the video she shared on social media, the two brides were beautifully dressed in the same traditional attire and danced for their husband who sat in a royal chair.

Sharing the video, nora_empire1 wrote …

“He is doing two women marriage same day in Delta state abraka is happening life today ????? i na me i nor go gree ooo God forbid ? but this women try ooo?”

Netizens Reactions…



Swt berry?? remarked: “Them nor go pass isoko pple”

user6435978060077 stated: “wonders never seems to end ?”

Didi best144 commented: “Some self na 4 women for me community”

Presh p wrote: “godfobid, god wey do am for u make him no locate me ijn”

Esther john commented: “Na only urhobo men and Isoko men Dey run am once ??”

