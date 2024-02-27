type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan goes viral for marrying two ladies on the same day (Video)
News

Man goes viral for marrying two ladies on the same day (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man goes viral for marrying two ladies on the same day (Video)
- Advertisement -

The video was first shared on Tiktok by nora_empire1 who revealed that she was a guest at the wedding.

The lady revealed that the event was held at Abraka, Delta State (Nigeria).

Man goes viral for marrying two ladies on the same day (Video)

In the video she shared on social media, the two brides were beautifully dressed in the same traditional attire and danced for their husband who sat in a royal chair.

Sharing the video, nora_empire1 wrote …

“He is doing two women marriage same day in Delta state abraka is happening life today ????? i na me i nor go gree ooo God forbid ? but this women try ooo?”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Netizens Reactions…


Swt berry?? remarked: “Them nor go pass isoko pple”

user6435978060077 stated: “wonders never seems to end ?”

Didi best144 commented: “Some self na 4 women for me community”

Presh p wrote: “godfobid, god wey do am for u make him no locate me ijn”

Esther john commented: “Na only urhobo men and Isoko men Dey run am once ??”

Watch the video below to know more …

@nora_empire1

Congratulations to one man two women ??????

? original sound – ?DAYSO LYRICS ?
@nora_empire1

? original sound – LYRICS AFRICA
@nora_empire1

One man two women ???

? original sound – Queen nora- empire1?????

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.9 ° F
83.9 °
83.9 °
74 %
1.5mph
66 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more