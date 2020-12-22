Man graduates with both his daughters on the same day

- Advertisement -

Beautiful pictures of a man and his two daughters all graduating on the same day has gone viral on social media.

The photos as posted by one of his daughters named Ave Canie, shows them dressed in their graduation gowns and posing in smiles for the camera.

Apparently, Ave Canie earned herself a Bachelor of Science degree while his elder sister graduated with a master’s degree and their dad a Ph.D.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Congrats to I (BSc), my sister (masters) and my dad (Ph.D.) on our convocation. Issa triple blessing.”

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Man graduates with both daughters

Man graduates with both daughters

Man graduates with both daughters

Man graduates with both daughters

Also in the shots was a woman believed to be their mother. It is amazing to see a home that is made up of such learned people.

Obviously his daughters, per the paradigm of their father, would want to get to the upper echelons of education.