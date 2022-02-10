type here...
Man hires gang to flog girlfriend in the bedroom for cheating on him after buying her iPhone 11 Pro Max (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
A disgusting video making rounds on social media captures the moment a guy employed the services of a gang, apparently his friends to flog his girlfriend.

According to the description on the video, the lady cheated on the guy (boyfriend) who had bought her an iPhone 11 Pro Max to use.

The needless beatings is a means to bring the lady back to her senses after cheating on the guy. The video has since received mixed reactions.

Read some comments below

sheeena_xx wrote; Common iPhone? And you beat someone’s daughter like this? Smh.

audrey_manlan commented saying; What is 11 pro max?? There is definitely something the guy is lacking.

i_am_wizi_prince dropped a reaction, he said: Them sorry you, no use u for ritual u glad ?? u still get mind de cheat ????

