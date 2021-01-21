type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Man and his friends mercilessly flog cheating girlfriend in new video
Lifestyle

Man and his friends mercilessly flog cheating girlfriend in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Man friends flog cheating girlfriend
Man friends flog cheating girlfriend
- Advertisement -

The video of a lady believed to have cheated on her boyfriend and ended up getting lashed to the pulp has gone viral on the internet.

From the video, about 5 men were seen flogging a lady mercilessly leaving her yelling for help.

Apparently, this lady was caught cheating on her boyfriend and the guy with his friends gave her the beating of her life.

The boyfriend who caught her right in the act, hired his buddies to help him teach the lady a lesson that will stay with her for a lifetime.

While beating her, one of the guys wet her clothes with water so that she would feel the belt strokes even more.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The video has been met with mixed feelings since it broke out.

Some have condemned the act and consider it an abuse while others claim that the lady in question got what she deserved, and that it serves her right.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Accra
clear sky
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
89 %
2.9mph
0 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News