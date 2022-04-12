- Advertisement -

A young and heartbroken Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to detail how he got hospitalized after he saw his then serious girlfriend sleeping with another man.

As narrated by the man beloved to be in his early 30s with reference to his pictures on the internet, he got hospitalized after he met his ex-lover on the bed riding another guy and moaning and sweating like she was representing the whole of Africa in a sex marathon.

He confessed that it was so painful and hard to deal with for months hence the reason he got hospitalized.

The man who is still dealing with the heartbreak also added that it’s the lady who broke his virginity and taught him everything he now knows about sex.

His tweet reads;

I’ve been hospitalized because of heartbreak before. I met her on the bed riding another guy and moaning and sweating and riding so hard. It’s wasn’t a joke. It was so painful and hard to deal with for months.

You know why it hurts to bad. She broke my virginity. She thought me all I needed to know about sex.. She made me a sex addict. I’m FREE Now!!!.

Love is a beautiful thing but never be fully absorbed in it. Always brace yourself for the unforeseen and try to stay strong no matter what happens along the line.