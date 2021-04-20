type here...
Kasoa: Man impregnates 17-year-old daughter

By Nazir Hamzah
The Kasoa police have arrested a 48-year-old lotto agent, Kofi Agbavitor for impregnating his 17-year-old disabled daughter at Jeikrodua near Kasoa.

The 17-year-old girl confided her ordeal to the a neighbor who could not sit on this serious issue thus quickly reported the matter to the police.

Information gathered indicates the the victim who is two months pregnant disclosed that her father often slept with her at night when her other sister is not home.

Residents confirmed their mother left the home after the marriage with the suspect broke down leading to a divorce.

According to other reports, the suspect initially impregnated his first daughter and aborted the pregnancy for her in secrecy.

The 17-year-old disabled revealed to the police that her father had apparently told her that if she opens up to anyone about the issue, he will kill her.

The case has since been handed over to the Kasoa division of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Source:GHPAGE.COM

