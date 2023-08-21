Man in tears as his girlfriend mutes him on her Whatsapp status to post bedroom video with another guy

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man’s heartbreak has captured the attention of social media users after his girlfriend, in a seemingly cold-hearted move, muted him on WhatsApp and proceeded to flood her status with affectionate videos featuring another man.



The incident has triggered discussions on the complexities of modern relationships and the impacts of public displays of affection.



In a trending video, the man and his friends can be seen viewing his cheating girlfriend’s status in a room, unfortunately, he had been exempted from the videos her partner shared with another guy in the bedroom.

The video captures the raw emotions of the heartbroken man who never expected that his significant other will mute him on WhatsApp to openly share intimate moments with someone else.

Reacting to the video, @Gracuius for instance commented – She loves you, she doesn’t want to break your heart that’s why she blocked you

@Tonia_Gram – You go dey trust EVE??? Eve wey make Adam disobey God???

@Doris_Onye – This is sad… not funny at all…

When you have a good thing, treasure it cos the world we are currently living in is full of fake!

I hope he finds someone who deserves him.

@Wonderboydoc – The was is the parson she Post herself with doesn’t even give a fvck about her and her feelings ? we pay too much for this love think is love really true? I don’t believe anyone because I thank say if you bath with a woman you will never break up my own we bath together travil to another country together born piking together yet we still brake up is like our fathers and mother’s finished the last love remaining ooo love is finished.

