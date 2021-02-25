type here...
Man jailed for 3 years for stealing underwear
By Nazir Hamzah
The makadara law court has jailed a middle aged man 3 years for stealing an underwear at NYS Nairobi, Kenya.

Stephen Ochieng who according to the charge sheet gained access into the house of Anthony Munene Njeru and made away with his underwear, subwoofer, and a claw hammer while he was asleep.

The court was told that the guards who manned the compound spotted him and quickly raised an alarm which led to the arrest of Stephen.

Stephen Ochieng before the chief magistrate Haten Nyaaga pleaded guilty to burglary and handling of stolen good.

The chief magistrate of the makadara court acknowledged that he has sentenced Ochieng for similar offence and at the same premise in 2016.

The magistrate noted in his judgement that Stephen Ochieng who has been tormenting the people around that area must be a spiderman tormenting the people around the area thus sentenced him to a 3 year jail term.

“He must be another Spiderman after the one who has tormented the residents of Kilimani in Nairobi only that this one can be termed as the Spiderman of NYS,” said the chief magistrate.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

