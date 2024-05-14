The quest to seek greener pastures is not an easy thing with people willing to go to all lengths to make it in life.

In recent times, people believe travelling out of one’s country to a more developed country is the only way one can make money to take care of themselves and their family.

Many people especially the youth believe times are hard and eager to do everything within their means to travel out.

But the story is different for this Nigerian man who had been deported from several countries.

In a self-recorded video, the man revealed that in his quest for success, he had travelled to some countries but got deported.

He showed the visa while listing the countries he had visited and they deported him.

The young man concluded that he is now back in Nigeria which is his home country and is waiting to see if he is going to be deported from that country too.

Watch the video below: