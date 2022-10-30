An unnamed man reportedly died on Saturday night, 29 October, after an altercation broke out between him and a driver’s mate over a 2 cedis increment in transport fares in Accra.

An eye witness said the Trotro mate after telling the deceased about the new price led to a heated argument in the commercial bus.

The deceased was asked to disembark the vehicle if he was not going to pay for the new fare. He declined all attempts to have him off the Trotro.

The driver drove back to the Lapaz bus terminal where the passenger joined the car for him to get down so they can proceed with the journey with the other passengers. But the now-deceased man still insisted he would not get down.

A fight broke out between the passenger and the mate when they tried to forcefully get him out of the Trotro.

In the heat of that, a blow thrown at the passenger by the driver’s mate landed him on the concrete pavement with his head hitting the pavement leading to his instant death.

The incident was narrated by Twitter user Antwi Edmond with videos accompanying his report:

The Massive increment in the Price caused Brouhaha in our vehicle, so a Male passenger who couldn't stop talking after everyone was calm at some point, kept annoying the driver and his mate,to the extent the driver had 2 stop at Mile 7 rasta park area and return to de terminal.

During the force applied by the trotro mates at the station, the man decided to fight them back which lead to a huge fight between him and our bus conductor and his mate with a backing of their co-workers after several minutes of fight, this male passenger lost his life.

His corpse being carried in a taxi to a nearby hospital ?.

Commuters woke up to an upward adjustment in transport fares across the country on Friday, 24 hours before the agreed date of October 29 for the increment.

According to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the increment is necessitated by the recent hikes in fuel prices coupled with the galloping inflation and the current depreciation of the Cedi.

At some bus terminals in Accra, new lists have been pasted at vantage points to inform travellers about the new charges for buses.

The increment comes at a time when many Ghanaians are already feeling the brunt of the hardship in the country.

To alleviate their pains, many are urging the government to quickly implement measures to make the situation better.