- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old man has been taken into police custody for reportedly killing his 64-year-old father in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

The young man identified as Godwin Mathew committed the heinous crime after accompanying his father to the farm.

According to reports, Godwin macheted his father to death for serving him with chicken head.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police, DSP Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the unfortunate incident and explained how it happened.

“On 9th September 2021, a case of murder was reported at Ala Divisional Headquarters by one Mrs. Christiana Audu Matthew that her son Godwin Matthew, 26 years old left home with his father to the family’s farm but she later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother one Emmanuel Audu, 7 years old, for his entertainment, meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him kill his father”, DSP Funmi Odunlami confirmed.

The suspect has currently been apprehended and will be arraigned before the court for prosecution.