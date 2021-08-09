type here...
GhPageNewsObuasi: 24yr old man kills his 35yr old girlfriend after he saw...
News

Obuasi: 24yr old man kills his 35yr old girlfriend after he saw pono video of her & another man

By RASHAD
Man Kills Girlfriend at Obuasi
Man Kills Girlfriend at Obuasi
- Advertisement -

An angry boyfriend has killed his girlfriend in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region barely 48 hours after a policewoman was found dead in a hotel room at Nkawkaw.

The man who is 24 years old according to reports murdered his 35-year-old girlfriend after he found a s3x video of her and another man on her phone.

SEE ALSO: Nkawkaw: Policewoman commits suicide in a hotel room over debt (Photos)

The reports explained that the young man was sleeping together with the girlfriend when she excused herself to visit the washroom.

The young man used that as an opportunity to snoop around her phone to see what she does in his absence. That was when he found the s3xtape.

When he confronted the lady, she demanded her phone and a fight ensued between them which led to the untimely death of the lady.

The young man after killing the lady called a taxi driver to help him carry her body to the more. Suspecting foul play in her death, he reported the case to the police leading to his arrest and confession.

SEE ALSO: Despite son Saahene allegedly dating ‘Forever’ hitmaker, Gyakie; Spotted chilling together (Video)

Listen to the narration of the story from UTV Below

May her soul rest in peace

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.8mph
20 %
Mon
77 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News