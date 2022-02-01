- Advertisement -

Farouk Ojo Ahmed, a Nigerian, is accused of murdering his next-door neighbour, Ahmed Yusuf, over a plate of food.

“Farouk returned from the mosque on that faithful day and was assaulted by Ahmed over a plate of food they had bought before travelling to the mosque,” a source revealed.

A disagreement erupted, culminating in a brawl. So that other neighbours wouldn’t hear Farouk pleading for aid, Ahmed turned up the volume on his sound system.

He slammed a centre table on the victim’s head and stabbed him many times, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Farouk was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead while Ahmed is presently thinking about his actions in police detention.”