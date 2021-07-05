type here...
Man kills his pregnant wife three months after wedding

By Lizbeth Brown
Man kills pregnant wife
The Nigerian police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly killed his 4-month-old pregnant wife.

The suspect identified as Nnanna Emeka reportedly killed his pregnant wife in their residence at Ugbele Mgbidi area of Imo State.

According to eyewitnesses, Nnanna decided to take his wife on a date where he could take out his plan but she refused.

Nnanna committed his atrocious act on Saturday, 3rd July 2020 just three months after they tied the knot.

“He wanted to take his wife out on a date, and then, probably take her somewhere and kill her. He would have come back to cook up stories to cover his track. But unfortunately for him, his wife refused to go out with him.

Just a few days before, she had told a friend that for the past week her husband’s character had changed, that she doesn’t understand him anymore. So, we believe that’s why she refused to go out with him.

However, after trying fruitlessly to get his wife to go out with him, he allegedly decided to murder her inside their apartment and take her corpse to the place where the ritual will be performed,” a witness recounted.

The suspect is said to have hit his wife’s forehead with a rod and watched her bleed to death.

He was confronted by neighbours while transporting the body because his actions looked suspicious.

Nnanna, however, bolted and currently, he is nowhere to be found.

