- Advertisement -

Ghpage has obtained a heartwarming video of the moment a man knelt and waited patiently to propose marriage to his longtime church girlfriend in the middle of a serious prayer session.

In the video that has since gone viral, some prayer warriors had gathered at a place [including the man’s girlfriend in question] seriously praying unto God for probably something they want Him to do for them.

It was in the middle of the earnest call on God (Prayer) that the young man came out of the spirits to do the physical as he knelt down to patiently wait for the girlfriend to finish with the prayers for him to propose.

The lady clad in a beautiful white dress after the prayers opened her eyes, and to her utmost surprise, she saw her boyfriend on his knees with a golden ring ready to propose.

She could not believe her eyes and hurriedly ran away, in great excitement as people asked her to come back to take the ring. Aww! it was a nice scene to behold. Can this pass as the best proposal so far?

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;