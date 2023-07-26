Man laments after buying $2k car in the US but has to pay almost $5k for duty alone

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man residing in the United States has sparked outrage on social media after expressing his frustration over exorbitant duty charges on imported items in Ghana.



In a viral video, he shared his shocking experience of paying an astronomical amount in duty to clear a car he purchased in the U.S., highlighting the unfair burden faced by Ghanaians abroad who wish to support their families back home.

In the video, the man revealed that he had purchased a car in the U.S. for $2,000 and decided to ship it to Ghana to assist his family.



However, upon reaching the port, he was confronted with the staggering demand of nearly $5,000 in duty to get the car cleared.

This revelation left him disheartened and disillusioned, questioning the rationale behind such exorbitant charges.

The man lamented how such high duty fees are often used to exploit Ghanaians abroad who wish to contribute to the development of their homeland.



The issue of inflated duty charges at the port has been a persistent grievance for many, and it continues to raise concerns about transparency and fairness in the country’s importation processes.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Numerous Ghanaians living abroad have faced similar challenges when trying to support their families or invest in their home country.



The exorbitant duty charges do not only deter people from contributing to Ghana’s development but also serve as a barrier to trade and economic growth.

What adds to the frustration is the perception that a significant portion of these exorbitant fees ends up in the pockets of corrupt officials at the port, rather than being utilized for the betterment of the nation.

