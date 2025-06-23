type here...
Man laments as lady he sponsord abroad files for divorce

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy crying Aeroplane

A Nigerian man is seeking legal assistance after his partner, whom he claims to have spent over 30 million naira to relocate to the United Kingdom, filed for divorce just six months after her arrival.

The heartbroken man, who remains anonymous, shared his ordeal via a post on X (formerly Twitter), which has since gone viral and sparked intense debate online.

“The lady I sponsored from Nigeria to the UK is filing for divorce after 6 months,” he wrote. “I spent 30 million to send her over. Do you have a lawyer or anyone that can protect my interest?”

According to his account, he covered the full costs of her visa, flights, documentation, and settlement arrangements expenses that collectively amounted to over ?30 million.

Now, just months into what was meant to be a fresh chapter together, the woman has reportedly initiated divorce proceedings, leaving him devastated and in search of legal remedies.

