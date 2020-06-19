type here...
GhPage News Man look-alike of NAM1 gets attacked in town by some Menzgold customers
Source:GHPage
News

Man look-alike of NAM1 gets attacked in town by some Menzgold customers

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
Man-look-alike-of-NAM1-gets-attacked-in-town-by-some-Menzgold-customers
- Advertisement -

It appears some of the Aggrieved Menzgold Customers have taken the vendetta with Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Mezgold, to another level of having to attack an innocent look-alike of NAM1, regarding their demand of getting back their locked up money.

Reports sighted on social media has is it that a young man known as MP Emmanuel who looks a lot like Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Music, was attacked by a group of Menzgold customers.

Also read: We know of the arrival of the US$39m Dubai money, pay us now– Menzgold customers to NAM1

The young man, MP Emmanuel described the whole occurrence in a post on his personal Facebook account.

According to the young man, he had alighted from a friend’s range rover when he was besieged by a group of Menzgold customers who confused him for NAM1.

Fortunately for the innocent lookalike, some of the Menzgold customers understood when he uttered words in ‘Frafra’ and they got to recognize that he was not NAM1.

Also read: NAM1 steps out with macho men to sign a new artist to Zylofon Music

Per MP Emmanuel’s posts, he reveals that there are people who are now living in bankruptcy because of the investments they made in Menzgold and thought they would get returns soon.

Moreover, he recollects meeting a fifty-year-old woman who had invested GHC 50,000 in Menzgold but lost all when the investment firm went down.

See screenshot below:

Previous articleI have established my own church to preach the true word of God – Kennedy Agyapong
Next articleAsante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim turns begger

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Obour loses Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries

Mr. Tabernacle -
Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has lost massively in the Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries.
Read more
News

Member of Parliament allegedly gives cash to delegates breaking out fights amid NPP primaries in Bantama Constituency

Taylor Junior Charles -
Reports circulating on the internet has it that so many polling stations assigned for the NPP primaries across the country have encountered...
Read more
News

Obour leads in NPP primary race as Parliamentary Candidate For Asante Akyem South Constituency

Mr. Tabernacle -
Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour is currently leading the contest as the Parliamentary Candidate For Asante Akyem South Constituency. (Provisional results)
Read more
News

Juan Mata joins many fans to wish Nana Aba Anamoah a Happy birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday who was full of gifts and surprises from people far and closer to the...
Read more
News

Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead

RASHAD -
Nana Agyei Sikapa, the veteran journalist with Multimedia Group has died, Ghpage has been reliably informed. The media personality...
Read more
News

I have established my own church to preach the true word of God – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong, the man of the moment is making waves across the length and breadth of the country. READ...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Sunday, June 21, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
25 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied the recent deaths at Peace FM on 31st Dec. 2019

RASHAD -
The news broke today that one of the veteran journalists with Despite Media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has died. Nana...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obofour and his wife jubilate after Nana Hoahi was remanded for 2 weeks

RASHAD -
Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei affectionately called Rev. Obofour the founder and leader Anointed Palace Chapel has jubilated over court decision to remand...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News