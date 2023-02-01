- Advertisement -

Multiple complaints of fraud by customers of Zenith Bank in Nigeria seem to be putting a dent in the reputation of the financial institution nationwide.

The latest grumbling comes from a UK-based man who has been left dumbfounded and called out his bank after the sum of $11000 left his account without his consent.

The man took to his official Facebook page to rant and reveal that the sum of $11000 mysteriously left his bank account without giving any approval for a withdrawal.

He further states that his debit card is in his Nigeria home, where no one has access to it. Hence, there is no way he authorized such a transaction.

He wrote:

“@ZenithBank Today I noticed that a total of $11.031 was missing from my Domiciliary account. The money is showing in my ledger balance but it’s not showing in my account balance. I have contacted your bank and they said someone made fraudulent transactions with my account.

My dollar debit card that is inside my house and no one else has any access to it whatsoever. I have contacted your people @ZenithBank to make sure that money is returned to my account as I didn’t authorize any such withdrawals.

cenbank @ZenithBank I do not understand how your bank has become so porous that any fraudulent transactions are easily authorized from your bank. @cenbank

Please anyone who can help me should please assist. In this hard economy. $11,031 is not 11 thousand naira. @ZenithBank please I do not want to hear any stories. I am storming your bank tomorrow to raise h, II BI od will be sr d at that bank tomorrow. Because I don’t understand how $11,031 will be fraudulently spent from my account without my approval and you people are talking nonsense.”