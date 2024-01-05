type here...
Man loses his job after he refused to let his manager eat his food

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian man has disclosed how he was fired shortly after turning down his boss’s request to taste his food.

Somto, who is presently employed by another company, described a singular incident from his previous employment and what he feels led to his manager firing him in a post that was shared on the X.

He said that the event took place on a certain day when his boss, who enjoyed eating food prepared by his employees, began sampling each person’s meal one by one.

But before it got to his turn, he quickly finished his meal so his boss couldn’t taste it.

His supervisor was aware of this and gave him a stern look, and a week later, he was dismissed for not being a team player.

